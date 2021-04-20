Supergirl season 6 episode 5 spoilers: A young Cat Grant!







Next week Supergirl season 6 episode 5 will be arriving on The CW, and you better believe this one will look different! This upcoming episode is entitled “Prom Night!”, and rather than focusing entirely on the present, we’ll instead dive more into Brainy and Nia spending time in the past. Not only that, but we’re also going to see an origin story of sorts for Cat Grant, as the show looks to pay homage to this classic character within the final season.

Note that “Prom Night!” is the first installment in what is effectively a two-parter, so there is going to be a lot of big stuff coming after the fact here.

For a few more details on what’s coming, we suggest that you check out the full Supergirl season 6 episode 5 synopsis below:

THE FLASHBACK TO MIDVALE INTRODUCES A YOUNG CAT GRANT – Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) attempt to save Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) from the Phantom Zone by time traveling back to Kara’s home in 2009. While determined to secure the item needed to help Supergirl, Brainy is worried about keeping a low profile so as not to alter the future timeline. However, when their ship crashes upon arrival, a young Kara Danvers (guest star Izabela Vidovic) is the first on the scene. Meanwhile, a young reporter named Cat Grant (guest star Eliza Helm) sets her sights on Midvale as she suspects there is a big story in the small town. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Jess Kardos (#605). Original airdate 4/27/2021.

So why spend so much time on the past in the show’s final season? A part of it revolves around the writers wanting to pay off the Phantom Zone storyline. Another part of it is them trying to accommodate Benoist and her maternity leave. They’ve been creative when it comes to their ways of doing this so far this season.

