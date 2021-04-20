





Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We’ve waited for a little while now in order to see season 18 episode 12, which carries with it the title “Sangre.” This is a unique episode, one with a Gibbs update but also an opportunity to meet Torres’ father for the first time.

Unfortunately, the plans have changed for tonight. Originally, there was meant to be a broadcast of “Sangre” airing in a matter of hours, but CBS has opted instead to pull this in the wake of the recent guilty verdict. New episodes will now resume in a week and a repeat will air tonight.

So what’s coming up when the show does return? Let’s start our final preview by sharing the NCIS season 18 episode 12 synopsis:

“Sangre” – Evidence from the stabbing of a Marine Sergeant leads Torres to meet his father, Miguel (Steven Bauer), who left when he was a child, on NCIS, Tuesday, April 20 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pam Dawber returns as investigative reporter Marcie Warren.

We do think that this storyline is one straight out of the Crime TV Procedural Guidebook. We’ve seen variations on this story over the years, one where a notable character is accused of a crime. Often it’s a series regular; this time around, it is Torres’ dad. The largest question that you have to think about here is simply this: How did Miguel get himself roped up in this? We don’t know why he found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time, but it’d certainly be a downer if he turns out to be guilty. Our hope is that we get a different sort of story here.

As for Gibbs, we’re not altogether confident that he’ll be back at work by the end of this episode; yet, he will spend more time with Marcie, and we know that there are scenes coming featuring him and McGee and then also him and Torres.

What do you want to see on NCIS season 18 episode 12 when it airs?

