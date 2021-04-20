The Good Doctor season 4 episode 15 spoilers: A timely story in ‘Waiting’







The Good Doctor season 4 episode 15 carries with it the title of “Waiting,” and signs suggest already that it will be powerful. It could prove to be the most topical story since the two-part premiere, as the focus here will be on protests, reforms, and some of the issues that have been the part of our world over the past year.

While we know that hospitals are not always an environment defined by present-day movements, but this could be a time where that changes. The staff of the St. Bonaventure Hospital would care about issues like equality and social justice, and they will do whatever they can to help those who were injured speaking out for a worthy cause.

To get a few more details on what’s coming, be sure to check out the full The Good Doctor season 4 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Waiting” – After a political protest turns violent, the team races to save two young gunshot victims on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, APRIL 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

There is one other interesting bit of guest-starring news to report here, as this hour will feature Italia Ricci from Chasing Life and Designated Survivor in a guest role. (We also remember her fondly as Silver Banshee on Supergirl, one of the better comic-book characters from season 1.) How she fits into the story as a whole remains to be seen, but it’s always nice when there are some great guest stars around.

Hopefully, the promo tonight offers up at least a little more insight about how specific characters will react to the case at hand — we’ll learn a little bit more on that come later tonight.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 4 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do that, stick around for all sorts of other news on the show. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







