9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 10 spoilers: The accident aftermath







Want to get some more news on 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 10? This episode certainly has a lot to tackle based on tonight. Think in terms of the accident aftermath and the larger impact this is going to have on the 126. This group is a family; they care for each other, and that’s going to be apparent now more than ever. The fact that this upcoming story is entitled “A Little Help From My Friends” really does a lot to say what this story is about.

Below, we’ve got the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 10 synopsis with some other news as to what’s coming up:

The 126 make calls to a bloody disaster at an ice cream shop and help rescue a boy missing from his own birthday party. Meanwhile, the 126 holds an “intervention” for Owen after he accidentally spills his secrets to new roommate Mateo. Then, T.K. and Carlos take a big step in their relationship, as Grace learns to rely on others in the aftermath of the car accident in the all-new “A Little Help From My Friends” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, April 26 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-210) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Ultimately, we think that the Owen story could be one of the nice counterpoints to everything that we’re seeing when it comes to the accident and the aftermath. That is something that the show’s going to need to focus a lot on moving forward — we know that there are some devastating things that can happen in this world, but you also don’t want the show to come across as dreary. You have to figure out a way to balance things out, even if it is difficult.

