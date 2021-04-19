9-1-1 season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Maddie, Chimney in ‘Parenthood’







9-1-1 season 4 episode 10 carries with it the title of “Parenthood,” and all signs point to it being big. How can it not given that Maddie and Chimney are now parents? There is a big adjustment that goes along with that, and we’re glad that the show is going to be telling some stories all about it.

Look at it this way — while parenting is often a focus of scripted television, we rarely ever seen it when it comes to newborns. Often, there are a lot of time jumps that take place. We wish that this episode was full of celebratory, lighthearted stories … but that doesn’t seem to actually be the case. However much happiness we get in this story may be almost immediately offset by some despair that settles in when it comes to Hen and Karen’s. Why can’t the two have a win when it comes to Nia? How much more pain are the writers going to inflict on all of us here? You have to go ahead and prepare for the worst at this point.

Below, we’ve got the full 9-1-1 season 4 episode 10 synopsis with some additional insight all about what lies ahead:

The 118 responds to a series of calls dealing with parents and their children, including a disastrous birthday party thrown by a mommy blogger. Meanwhile, Athena and Michael talk to May about her past suicide attempt, Chimney and Maddie adjust to life with their newborn, and Hen and Karen are emotionally shattered as their foster daughter, Nia, is reunited with her birth mother in the all-new “Parenthood” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, April 26 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-410) (TV-14 L, V)

Clearly, there are some powerful stories here across the board, and we hope that plenty of time is spent on the Athena/Michael storyline. Conversations about suicide are critical, and are often not talked about enough.

