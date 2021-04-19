Good Witch season 7 premiere teaser: Ready for more magic?







Are you excited already to dive into the world of Good Witch season 7? Well, know that new episodes are getting closer to arriving!

In the event that you did not know already, the Catherine Bell series will be poised to be back on the air come Sunday, May 16 — there will be new mysteries, arrivals, and of course fun and romantic moments! There’s also a new teaser below set to the popular Demi Lovato track “Confident” — we like to think of it as scratching the surface for some of what you’re going to see coming up.

For those who are curious, Katherine Barrell will be back as Joy after debuting on the show last season, and she’ll continue to prove that she more than fits her character’s name. (She also serves as a reminder that we miss Wynonna Earp already.) We’ll likely find out more about all of these characters’ stories as we get closer and closer to premiere night. We imagine that the focus will be largely on escapism — otherwise known as what has defined Good Witch from the beginning! Perhaps more than ever before, viewers are looking to get away from the struggles of the real world and focus on something a little more lighthearted.

Like another Hallmark Channel hit in When Calls the Heart, production on this new season was done following a number of safety precautions and guidelines. Our hope is that the end product looks and feels at least reasonably similar to what we’ve seen in the past, and we’re fairly optimistic that it will. After all, the producers of When Calls the Heart have done a fairly solid job with this, enough to make us reasonably confident that the same will ultimately be said here.

