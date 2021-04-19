Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC with season 4 episode 14?







Is The Good Doctor new tonight over on ABC? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that particular question. Beyond just that, we’re also doing our part to prepare you for something big!

Here is the big news: There is a new episode on the air in a matter of hours. The recent hiatus is finally at an end! We know that the network kept you waiting for a little while, but our hope is that “Gender Reveal” will be well worth the wait. There is a lot of stuff, after all, worth looking forward to just from the vantage point of the title alone. Shaun is set to make some significant steps forward when it comes to his personal life, and it remains to be seen how that transition will go for him.

For a few more details about this story overall, be sure to check out the full The Good Doctor season 4 episode 14 synopsis:

“Gender Reveal” – After finding out the gender of their unborn child, Lea’s enthusiasm prompts Shaun to make an effort to be a more supportive partner. Meanwhile, the team treats a navy pilot whose previous doctor’s misdiagnosis compromises her chances at a full recovery on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, APRIL 19 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We do hope that this is an episode with happiness by the end of it, especially since The Good Doctor is keeping much of Shaun and Lea’s future currently under wraps. They haven’t revealed many details about Freddie Highmore and Paige Spara’s characters beyond this upcoming episode, so we’re going to be rocking back and forth with anticipation for a little while here still. Let’s just hope the story delivers when the dust settles!

