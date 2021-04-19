All American season 3 episode 10 promo: Will Jordan be okay?







All American season 3 episode 10 will be arriving on The CW in a matter of hours, and it goes without saying there is drama all across the board.

So what’s going to be the focal point of the action tonight? It’s hard to pinpoint it down to just one thing. We are curious about what the future holds for Spencer and Olivia; it’s hard not to be after what we saw transpire last week! There’s obviously something there, but Spencer’s recognizing that this situation is a little bit complicated. He wants to help her in the long-term, and sometimes that means going against her own well-wishes in the moment. It’s painful, but she may recognize later on that it’s the right thing.

Meanwhile, the promo below for tonight’s episode puts a giant pit in our stomach when it comes to the state of Jordan. We know that this is going to be a critical episode from a football standpoint, both when it comes to Spencer’s future and a spot in the playoffs. Then, you get into Jordan’s injury and him being in the hospital. At the moment, it feels like this is a situation designed to expose what’s going on with him and Simone, and that very much may be the big shocker at the center of this episode. All American is that sort of show that is going to deliver a big thing each and every week, and that very well may be the case here.

If you do love everything that All American is known for, both when it comes to drama and also sports, this is going to be the episode for you. We hope that you enjoy diving right in!

