NCIS season 18 episode 12 sneak peek: Torres’ family history







Tomorrow night NCIS season 18 episode 12 is poised to be on CBS, and it goes without saying we’re excited for what’s ahead. There are plenty of reasons to be! “Sangre” is a personal story like no other for Nick Torres, as it’s certainly one he never could have seen coming.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a reasonably good sense of what lies ahead when it comes to the case of the week. The team found some DNA at the scene that was a familial match for Wilmer Valderrama’s character, and in the aftermath of Kasie revealing that, he’s still trying to figure out what it means. Who could be responsible for this?

While we know already that this is actually Torres’ father, he hasn’t quite realized that in this preview. As a matter of fact, Torres thinks that his father is dead in this instance. He left when he was five, and for the time being he considers him to be nothing more than a deadbeat. He has some cousins who are out there, but it would take some time in order to track them down. We already know about his sister, but it does not appear that she is showing up in this episode.

Suffice it to say, Nick is in for quite a shock over the course of this episode. There is also another question that remains here: Is his father really a murderer? There may be some moments where he questions that.

