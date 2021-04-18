NCIS season 18 episode 12 video: How Torres reunites with his dad







Tuesday night’s NCIS season 18 episode 12 carries with it the title of “Sangre,” and it may be one of the biggest Nick Torres stories out there. How can it not be when you consider his dad entering the picture on a case?

The very idea of this is shocking — but not anywhere near as shocking as how the appearance actually happens. For a little more on that, we’ve got a sneak peek well worth checking out!

Before you watch this very preview, we suggest that you also take a look at our most-recent episode review below! Once you watch that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are some other updates coming here, and we don’t want you to miss them.

In this aforementioned sneak peek, you can see McGee doing what he can to chase down a suspect, before eventually calling Torres in to help. The two are able to subdue him at gunpoint, but once the man gets a good look at Nick, he removes his mask and acknowledges clearly that he knows him. This is Torres’ father, and it sets the stage for a really exciting episode!

Wilmer Valderrama’s character does not have an altogether-great history with his father. He left when he was still pretty young, and we’re not sure that the two have reconnected all that much since then. If it turns out that this man is not guilty of what he’s being accused of, Torres could help him. If this is the other way around, however, this could prove to be one of the most heartbreaking episodes of the season. We have to prepare ourselves either way.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to this NCIS episode, including another preview featuring the return of Pam Dawber

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







