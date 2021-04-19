The Rookie season 3 episode 12 promo: Nolan’s son & Emily Deschanel







We may be waiting until Sunday, May 2 to see The Rookie season 3 episode 12 but clearly, there is a lot to look forward to.

Of course, there’s also reason for fear. Could John Nolan’s adult son die? We have to prepare for that, as the promo below makes it clear that his life is in grave danger. “Brave Heart” will be picking up almost immediately where episode 11 left off, and this acceleration of drama should pave the way to a dramatic ending to this season. We obviously hope that he ends up being okay; John has experienced his fair share of setbacks already, and we don’t know why you’d need to throw more pain on top of the pile.

Here’s what is a little bit interesting: How quiet The Rookie has been about a certain piece of guest casting. Why hasn’t the show promoted Emily Deschanel as Nolan’s ex? This is a crime procedural fan’s match made in heaven! Richard Castle and Temperance Brennan apparently had a relationship in this world, and there’s something super-fun about getting to see that unfold. This marks Deschanel’s first return to network TV since the end of Bones, though she had played a character over on Animal Kingdom. We hope that she could be around here for at least the final episodes of this season, and who knows what this could mean in terms of her being around for a season 4? We still need to see that happen! (This is our not-so-subtle reminder to everyone out there that watching The Rookie live is essential.)

Of course, the reason for the brief hiatus here is tied to the Academy Awards, which are taking over the ABC schedule next week. This hiatus happens every year, though it’s obviously a little bit later than usual this time around.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie

What do you want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 3 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







