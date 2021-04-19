Family Guy season 19 episode 18 return date: An admissions scandal







Are you interested in knowing about the Family Guy season 19 episode 18 return date — or, getting more insight on what’s ahead? Rest assured that we’ve got more information on all of that within this article!

We don’t want to keep you waiting here for too long, so let’s kick things off by getting the bad news out of the way. There is, after all, no new installment airing on Fox next week, and there is a rather simple reason for it: The Oscars. Very few major networks want to air their programming up against such a ratings machine, and even with the numbers likely down this year, it still doesn’t matter all that much. Family Guy season 19 episode 18 is going to be airing on Sunday, May 2 and with an episode entitled “Meg Goes to College.” Let’s just go ahead and say that this is going to be one of the most topical installments of the season. The title itself gives that away!

Below, we’ve got the full Family Guy season 19 episode 18 synopsis with some other news all about the story to come:

Meg deals with a college admissions scandal, while Brian embarks on a fitness journey in the all new “Meg Goes to College” episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, May 2 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FG-1816) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

So yes, this is clearly going to be spoofing the situation that we saw with Lori Loughlin and others over the past little while. This is going to be an episode with likely a number of laughs, but how edgy will it be? Family Guy is at its best, in our mind, when it concentrates in some of its satire as opposed to zigging and zagging in a million different directions.

