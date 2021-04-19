





Following what happened tonight, are you interested in learning the Bob’s Burgers season 11 episode 20 return date over at Fox? Or, do you want to see some more insight on what lies ahead?

We don’t want to beat around the bush too much here, so let’s go ahead and hand over some of the bad news: You’ll be waiting for a little while to see what’s next. How long? Think in terms of Sunday, May 2. That is when the installment entitled “Vampire Disco Death Dance” is going to air. The reason for the delay is due to the Academy Awards, which are on next week and it makes perfect sense that no major network wants to air opposite that.

As for the story itself, go ahead to check out the full Bob’s Burgers season 11 episode 20 synopsis below with a few details:

After Tina and Bob plan a father-daughter date to see Bob’s favorite old campy vampire-sing-along movie, Tina decides to invite her group of friends along, as well. Meanwhile, Linda opens a restaurant for the raccoons in their alley in the all-new “Vampire Disco Death Dance” episode of BOB’S BURGERS airing Sunday, May 2 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-1018) (TV-PG D, L)

This episode is not the final one of the season, but it’s at least going to have you thinking a little bit more about the end. The good news is that you don’t have to worry at all about the long-term future for this show — it’s already got a renewal that takes it through the 2022-23 season. One of the things that Fox has long done best with their animated lineup is offer some stability.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bob’s Burgers season 11 episode 20?

Are you sad to be waiting a little bit longer in order to see it? Be sure to let us know your thoughts and hopes now in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Fox.)

