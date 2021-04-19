The Nevers episode 3 spoilers: Spreading some hope?







Following what transpired tonight on HBO, are you interested in learning more about The Nevers episode 3? This is an installment that brings a lot of drama, and maybe a few surprise twists that go along with it.

Before we dive too far into anything here, though, let’s start by noting a surprise from a programming vantage point: HBO throwing a brand-new show like this up against the Oscars. It’s a risky move, but clearly they are banking on the fact that so many people stream nowadays. The majority of people who have HBO likely have either a DVR or HBO Max; that way, they’ll be able to catch it even if they watch the Academy Awards live. So long as The Nevers keeps their interest in the long-term, there shouldn’t be any major issues; performance-wise, all signs suggest that the supernatural period piece is off to a good start.

Now, let’s talk a little about what’s coming up story-wise. Check out the synopsis below for episode 3, as it’s got a few more details on what’s ahead:

Penance creates an amplifier to spread Mary’s hope-inspiring song across the city, but first, Mary must find her voice; Amalia propositions an unlikely ally and works to expand the Orphanage’s reach; Swann entangles Augie and Mundi in his business.

We know that the story has covered a lot of ground and introduced a TON of people already. With that in mind, we actually think it’s the best thing for the show now to try to hone in on a number of specific, character-based stories. Why not dig a little bit deeper on some of the people within this world? There is a lot more room to be explored and we hope to see a lot of that through the remaining episodes.

