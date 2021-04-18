The Rookie season 3 episode 12 return date for Nathan Fillion, cast







Following tonight’s new episode, it only makes sense to want The Rookie season 3 episode 12 return date, right? Why wouldn’t you want more of the show? We aren’t at the end of the road just yet, and we know that there are some other exciting things coming around the bend.

Unfortunately, you are going to be waiting for a little while longer in order to see them. Because of the Oscars airing on ABC next week, there is no episode of the Nathan Fillion drama until Sunday, May 2. That is when an installment reportedly entitled “Brave Heart” is going to air. We are inching closer to the end of the season and with that, things are only going to get more intense and dramatic from here on out — though we have a hard time thinking the show will entirely lose its sense of humor.

At the moment, there unfortunately isn’t all that much in the way of info out there about the story ahead, but that should change slightly with a promo a little later tonight. Our hope is that we get a few major character updates before the end of the season, whether that be a new opportunity or relationship for a main cast member or two. Also, we’re hoping that there’s a chance coming up to see Nolan move forward into whatever the next phase of his career looks like.

Also, can we get some news on a season 4 renewal between now and when the show comes back on the air after tonight? It feels like The Rookie is perennially on the bubble, but it would be nice to see the show get that vote of confidence — also, it’d be nice if we didn’t have to spend the next several weeks waiting for whatever the future could hold.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie right now

What do you want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 3 episode 12?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are some further updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







