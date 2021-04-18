Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, April 18?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, and is it about to be a part of a huge programming block? There are a couple of big questions we’re taking on within this article, so (of course) prepare to dive right in!

Let’s kick things off with some GOOD news — we much prefer that to the other way around, right? There is going to be another episode of the late-night show on the air tonight, and all things considered you won’t be stuck waiting TOO long in order to see it. In a new post on Twitter, Last Week Tonight revealed that the series is going to be airing an episode at 11:05 p.m. Eastern — and yes, you should be prepared for weird start times for quite some time moving forward. The show is now airing after a couple of new series in The Nevers and then also Mare of Easttown. If those two shows run over, you have to either stay up later or make sure your DVR is set accordingly.

While we know that there are a number of different subjects that Last Week Tonight could choose to approach tonight, our feeling is that all of the recent mass shootings will be discussed. Now that we’re starting to see the end in sight for the global health crisis, some of the other problems in this country are rising to the forefront once more. We’re not sure that it will be a main segment per se, but we’d be shocked if it’s not a major part of what Oliver brings to the table.

In general, John and his writing staff have devoted most of their shows as of late to underreported stories, such as senior care or the national debt. We have a hard time thinking that this is going to change tonight.

Well well well. What do we have here? Our new episode premieres at 11:05pm? That may not seem like scandalous information, but boy do we love pretending it is. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) April 18, 2021

