Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 11 return date: Double date







Following tonight’s new episode, odds are you’ll be interested in the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 11 return date. In general, we imagine you would be interested in all things related to this show if you are reading this article.

Now, we come bearing some (slightly) bad news: There is no episode next week. Why? It’s not for some super-controversial reason — NBC just doesn’t want one of their biggest critical hits airing opposite the Oscars. There may be a shared audience between the two programs and with that, they’d stand to lose some viewers. Think of this mostly as them trying to look out for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist as it fights for a season 3 renewal; honestly, we’d be more worried if the show was airing next week.

So what’s coming up when the next new episode airs on Sunday, May 2? Think more romance, but not romance that necessarily goes as Zoey or anyone else would want. The title for the next installment is “Zoey’s Extraordinary Double Date,” and the full season 2 episode 11 synopsis has some other news as to what lies ahead:

05/02/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Zoey attempts to throw all her energy into her relationship, but things get complicated when a double date doesn’t go as planned. TV-14

There are still a handful of episodes left in this season, and that leaves things open for the story to flow in all sorts of directions! Who knows if Zoey will 100% have a relationship at the end of the season? We’re hoping she does, and we’re also hope that there’s another heart-song twist coming to continue to make the show feel completely fresh.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







