The Simpsons season 32 episode 20 return date over at Fox







Following tonight’s new episode (featuring a big-name guest star, no less), are you curious about The Simpsons season 32 episode 20? Within this article, we’ll go ahead and tell you everything that we know!

First things first, let’s get to the return date: You won’t see the episode “Mother and Child Reunion” air until we get around to Sunday, May 9. One of these hiatuses makes some sense, given that next week is the Oscars and few people ever want to air opposite that. Episode 20 will set the stage for two more episodes that air after the fact, including the big finale on May 23. This episode will, of course, not be the final one of the series, as The Simpsons is basically the giant, animated engine that could that shows no real sign of showing down.

If you do want a few more details now on the story for what’s to come, be sure to check out the full The Simpsons season 32 episode 20 synopsis below:

Lisa makes a shocking college decision, wounding Marge. It leads to a very surprising place in the all-new “Mother and Child Reunion” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, May 9 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3214) (TV-PG L, V)

This feels like a small, character-based episode with Marge and Lisa at the center of it, but we’ve also seen enough of The Simpsons over the years to know that the writers can throw you for a loop. Just because an episode starts in one direction does not necessarily mean that it will stay there. We wouldn’t be shocked if there are some crazy/silly twists that play out before the half-hour is over.

From a guest-starring standpoint, you will have a chance to see both George Stephanopoulos and Nate Silver. Prepare for them in advance!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Simpsons right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Simpsons season 32 episode 20?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







