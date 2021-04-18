ACM Awards 2021 start time, network, lineup, and live stream info







What can you expect in terms of the 2021 ACM Awards tonight on CBS? Let’s just say that there’s a lot to look forward to!

Despite everything that has been going on over the past several months, there is going to be a chance to see the country-music awards show on the air. It will be broadcast starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time — if you are interested in streaming it, you can check that out courtesy of Paramount+ (formerly known as CBS All Access).

If you want to get a sense of what sort of performances you can see throughout the show tonight, a press release works to give some of that away:

The 56TH ACM AWARDS will feature an unprecedented number of world television premiere performances, including Elle King and Miranda Lambert opening the show with “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”; Dierks Bentley performing U2’s poignant classic “Pride (In The Name of Love)” with husband and wife duo The War and Treaty; Brothers Osborne (“I’m Not For Everyone”); Kenny Chesney (“Knowing You”); Eric Church (“Bunch Of Nothing”); Luke Combs (“Forever After All”); Dan + Shay (“Glad You Exist”); Mickey Guyton (“Hold On”); Alan Jackson with “You’ll Always Be My Baby” and a special mashup for “Drive (For Daddy Gene)”; Miranda Lambert with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall (“In His Arms”); Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd (“Chasing After You”); Thomas Rhett premiering “What’s Your Country Song” while also performing “Country Again”; Blake Shelton celebrating the 20th Anniversary of his first hit single “Austin” as well as “Minimum Wage”; Chris Stapleton (“Maggie’s Song”); and Chris Young and Kane Brown (“Famous Friends”).

Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban are set to host the show, which will work to offer up some escapism while also honoring health-care workers and those who have gotten us through this health crisis. We have a feeling that this will be a fun, celebratory evening of music — in the end, we feel like it’s going to be about the performances just as much as it is the trophies. We know that there are a TON of people out there who have been missing live music.

What do you most want to see on the 2021 ACM Awards tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you check that out, be sure to also stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

