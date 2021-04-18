Call the Midwife season 10 episode 2 spoilers: Trixie’s new shock







Next week on Call the Midwife season 10 episode 2, be prepared for a lot of emotion — though we don’t know how this is a shock to anyone. This is a show that has a tendency to throw emotional daggers at you all the time and for this go-around, many of them come come in the direction of Helen George’s Trixie.

Why do so many tough things happen to this character? Think about it for a moment — she’s endured enormous tragedy and devastating addiction. She also hasn’t always been lucky in love.

For this particular episode coming up, Trixie’s misfortune is tied a little bit more towards a new-found friend finding themselves in peril. It’s going to be a hard thing to take … but of course, this isn’t the only major story within this episode. For some more details overall, be sure to check out the full Call the Midwife season 10 episode 2 synopsis below:

It’s April 1966 and the trial of the Moors Murders sends a chill through Poplar, marking a loss of innocence. Having developed a close bond with a patient during her delivery, Trixie (Helen George) is troubled when her new friend is suddenly admitted to the Lady Emily, following a collapse at home.

Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) feels she needs to become worldlier if she is to truly understand her patients, in particular a mother who had an affair and now plans on giving her baby up for adoption. Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) is consumed by her private thoughts but finds distraction in assisting Sister Frances.

Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) helps a family find shelter after being evicted from their home, which prompts Fred (Cliff Parisi) to donate food supplies from Buckle’s paper shop, much to Violet’s (Annabelle Apsion) annoyance.

We’re still pretty early on in the season and with that in mind, we do anticipate a number of other big twists coming! We just hope that they all continue to feel true to the integrity of this show, and work to provide heartwarming and heartbreaking moments for viewers at home.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Call the Midwife right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Call the Midwife season 10 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to get some more news. (Photo: BBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







