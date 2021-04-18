Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 10: The world beyond Virginia







Next week on Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 10, there’s one thing you can expect above anything else: Evolution. We are going to see the world of the zombie drama shift and change once more following what we saw happen to Virginia — not that this should be all that much of a shock to anyone out there. Without her there, Morgan actually has an opportunity to become a proper leader.

Is he ready for that responsibility? It does feel like he’s been spending most of the season getting set for that. With that being said, though, it does come with its fair share of challenges — there are more threats out there, and he also has to figure out how to best delegate. Just because he has some ideas about it does not necessarily mean that things are going to go according to plan.

Below, we’ve got the full Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 10 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

A threat worse than Virginia is on the horizon; Morgan calls for unity and invites all survivors to his settlement, tasking Daniel to keep the peace; however, Daniel will need to face his own challenge in hopes of protecting his friends.

The thing that we’re probably the most excited about entering the rest of the season is the idea of the unknown — June is off somewhere, Morgan is still finding himself, and we don’t entirely know what’s going to be coming up next for Dwight. There are a TON of question marks through the rest of the season, and that does leave the door open for a lot to be explored.

