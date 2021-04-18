Is Shameless new tonight on Showtime? Is there a season 12 future?







Is Shameless new tonight on Showtime, and are we really at the end of the road for this series? If you come into this article with questions, we’re more than happy to hand over some info.

Unfortunately, we can’t say that this info is going to be something that a lot of people like. After all, there is no more Shameless, at least in the near future. Last weekend marked the series finale, and it was plotted far in advance to be the end of the road. Frank Gallagher is dead, and while there were a number of loose ends, we have to presume that life will just go on for some of the children. Maybe they’ll remain close … or at least we hope so.

So despite us being at the end, is there at least a small chance that a season 12 could happen someday? We think that it’s best to take a never-say-never approach to this, given that this is one of the biggest hits in the history of Showtime. It may have been the network’s choice to end the show, but in the right world, can’t you envision a scenario where they would want to bring it back? They are currently doing so with Dexter, so we wouldn’t necessarily rule something like this out.

In our mind, the only real future for a brand like Shameless is a spin-off featuring a small handful of characters. Ian and Mickey make the most sense given that they’re a couple of fan-favorite characters and it’d allow for some cameos over time. We suppose you could also do something for Kev and V in Louisville if you could assemble enough characters around them.

There is still a world of possibilities out there regarding the future of Shameless … we just wouldn’t bank on anything in the near future.

