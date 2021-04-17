Blue Bloods season 11 episode 13: Where’s the first promo?







Blue Bloods season 11 episode 13 is coming to CBS soon — so when are we going to get some more news all about it?

If you love the crime procedural, we understand being a little bit frustrated at the moment. You want to get a sense of what’s ahead for the Reagans after every episode, and sometimes, CBS doesn’t give you a promo or much of any indication as to when the show will be back.

In the event you did not know, Blue Bloods season 11 episode 13 is airing on Friday, April 30 — according to a report from The Futon Critic, the title for this episode is “Fallen Heroes.” The network has yet to put out a larger synopsis for what lies ahead, but just on the basis of that name alone, it’s fair to speculate that there will be some sort of tragedy at the center of this story. Hopefully, it’s not tied to one of the show’s central characters!

When it comes to the first real promo, odds are you’ll get to see something next week — CBS tends to put out video previews about a week before their upcoming episode airs. This episode will likely be a standalone, given that we’re still a couple of installments away from the two-part finale. Given that the network is opting to air two episodes on May 14, it feels fair to assume that they are somehow linked. That’s personally exciting, since we don’t often get a lot of stories on this show that work within such a way. We don’t know if we’d expect some sort of big cliffhanger at the end, but that’s because Blue Bloods doesn’t typically work that way. They’re often fine leaving you on more of a stable note.

