Is Dominic Purcell leaving Legends of Tomorrow after season 6?







Is Dominic Purcell leaving Legends of Tomorrow and his longtime role of Mick Rory? Signs certainly point towards that at the moment.

After all, the biggest sign is coming courtesy of the actor himself. In a new post on Instagram, the actor made it clear that hw was “walking away” and it is “time to move on” after six seasons. He technically still has one year remaining on his contract, but it seems like he is ready for a change. Meanwhile, he also voices his frustration towards studio Warner Bros. TV, claiming that they “do not care” and imploring his co-stars Caity Lotz and Nick Zano to teach new actors to rely more on themselves.

We’ve known about Purcell’s frustrations with some higher powers for a while, especially over the decision to write out fellow original cast member Brandon Routh from the series. He’s also been refreshingly honest about the show’s creative direction over the years. He’s mentioned that he wanted to leave initially after the first season, which is when the show was a complete mess and hadn’t quite figured out its style or tone yet. It did improve dramatically from there, with seasons 2 and 3 in particular being fantastic reminders of how funny and creative the writers can be. There have still been good moments over the past two years, even if the show does occasionally swing too far on the silly side. (We do love a little bit of silliness mixed with some other things.)

Legends of Tomorrow season 6 is premiering on The CW next month, and we’d presume that most of the season will be airing throughout the summer. If this season does turn out to be Mick Rory’s swan song, we’ll do our best in order to enjoy every single second of it.

