Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Nominations are in! (day 49)







Curious to learn the latest nominations within the Big Brother Canada 9 house? We’re going to be breaking that down within!

If you missed it, though, Tera won Head of Household last night and with that, she had some pretty important decisions to make. Who would she decide to put on the block? What is her safest bet?

At the moment, Jed and Beth are both on the block together, and with that in mind, we’ve got an interesting free-for-all moving forward. We don’t know how unified everyone is on a target right now — it’s easy to talk yourself into Jed as the target because of his physical strength, but Beth has played a solid strategic game. At the same time, her play today has faltered here and there, with her frustrations towards Tera getting in the way of a level head.

Ultimately, a lot of this is going to come down to the Power of Veto Competition. If Tychon wins it, he can take one of them down and force Tera into a tough decision. She should nominate Kiefer to ensure one of the four goes; yet, if she does opt to nominate Breydon, he could easily be evicted. There’s a big chance still that this week could go haywire. There is also one other thing that you have to remember here, as the Fake Double Eviction could allow whoever goes here (or the next eviction) to come right back into the game. Think of it as another way to keep people on their toes.

