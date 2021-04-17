When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 9 video: Nathan’s pain







When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 9 is set to arrive on the Hallmark Channel tomorrow, and wedding bells are in the air! Florence and Ned are getting ready for their big day, but that’s not the only thing worth mentioning in the sneak peek below.

In this scene, what you can see is a huge celebration both for the upcoming bride and groom, and of course, honoring them should take center stage. Yet, and as is often the case in life, there are a few other things going on here, as well. For Nathan, for example, he’s clearly struggling with something. What is that? We gotta think it ties back to what he revealed to Elizabeth. He was already afraid he’d be losing her, and this is the sort of thing that could push her away further. He never meant for anything to happen to Jack, but it’s hard to know where her head is going to be at. These sort of situations can be hard to predict!

There’s also one other question that’s on our mind right now: What is Henry needed for outside? That’s one thing that was certainly raised during this preview, and it’s yet another thing to think about as we go through the next painful period of waiting.

This episode overall carries with it the title of “Pre-Wedding Jitters,” and there are some things we wonder about with that. Take, for example, who that could be a reference to. It seems like Florence and Ned are doing a-okay in this scene, so is there another surprise that we have to think about down the road? That’s just something that should be in your mind right now…

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 9?

