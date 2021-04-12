When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 9 promo: Carson, Faith wedding?







As we prepare for When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 9 on Hallmark Channel this weekend, obviously the show wants us to wonder about a LOT of different things.

One of the big ones is, of course, the status of the relationship between Elizabeth and Lucas. Are they really meant to be together? The past few episodes have suggested that this is likely, but we’ve never felt like they have fully closed the door on Nathan, either. He’s still there and, even in spite of the recent reveal, he still wants to be with Erin Krakow’s character. We think that ultimately, it will take her a little bit of time in order to accept that he was meant to be in charge instead of Jack the death of the character’s death. While there was no way Nathan could’ve known what was coming, this is not an easy pill for anyone to swallow.

As for some other important stories, it looks like the show will really be diving head-first into the Carson/Faith relationship like never before. After going back and forth on the subject for the past two episodes, it does seem like Carson is going to accept the fellowship offer in Baltimore. It does allow him, after all, to further his career — if he does decide to return to Hope Valley afterwards, he will have more knowledge and resources than ever. We don’t get the sense that Faith is looking to join him there, so could they do long-distance for a little while? That’s possible.

What’s also possible is that the two could get married before Carson departs. After all, this is something that the character explicitly suggests! It would at least allow the two of them to plan more for a specific future and have a big, romantic celebration before anything else happens.

Related – Be sure to get some other details on this episode of When Calls the Heart

What do you think is coming on When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 9?

Do you think a Carson – Faith wedding is coming around the corner? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







