Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Sarah Drew return date set!







Want to know when Sarah Drew is coming back to Grey’s Anatomy? Well thanks to the actress and ABC, we now have an answer!

In a post on Twitter (see below), Drew confirmed that you are going to be seeing her back on the show on Thursday, May 6. Not only that, but you can see a photo of her seemingly as her character April below! It’s been some time since we’ve seen her, and we’re certainly looking forward to learning what she’s been up to in her time away from the hospital.

Obviously, this isn’t the first time that Jackson will have seen April since her departure from the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The two characters have been co-parenting and their relationship has largely existed offscreen. We’re not sure what place the two of them are in now emotionally, but this will be a great opportunity to explore that.

Of course, to go along with all of that, Drew’s return continues a thread of Grey’s Anatomy celebrating its past, one that has existed so far for the better part of this season. We’ve already seen people like Eric Dane, Chyler Leigh, T.R. Knight, and Patrick Dempsey return this season — what makes April different is that this character is actually still alive as opposed to existing in Meredith’s mind. She can impact lives, though it remains to be seen what she’ll do in order to impact Jackson’s.

Hopefully, we’ll have a few more details coming soon about the story surrounding Drew’s return — rest assured, we’re more than a little bit psyched.

We have a date! April is back on @GreysABC Thursday, May 6 at 9|8c on ABC! ☺️☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/1JEa7iCRnD — Sarah Drew (@sarahdrew) April 16, 2021

