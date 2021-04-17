Frank of Ireland season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Amazon?







Following today’s finale, can you expect a Frank of Ireland season 2 renewal? Or, is it likely to be canceled by Amazon and Channel 4?

Brian and Domhnall Gleeson have created with this show something thoroughly unique — and also something that has a very-fun focus on family. This is a show that fits the typical UK format, at least in that it has a short, six-episode run and a very focused story.

As is keeping with the UK tradition, one thing you have to be prepared for is that they could end at any time. When you consider that, there’s a reasonably good chance already that Frank of Ireland season 1 is it. There is no guarantee that the show comes back for other episodes just from a creative standpoint.

For the time being, what we know is this from a commercial standpoint: There is no confirmation as to whether or not there are more episodes. Amazon hasn’t confirmed anything, and we’re not sure that they will for quite some time. More than likely, they will let this story play out, gauge its performance, and then see precisely where they want to go from there. They don’t have to hurry anything along, and the success of the show will likely be dependent on its total retention episode to episode and the idea for what’s next. It doesn’t have to even come back anytime soon! Given that the cast may be busy with some other endeavors in the short-term, there’s a good chance that this could be for the best.

Ultimately, our hope is that we’ll have a good bit more news on the future of Frank of Ireland over the next several months — after all, nobody wants to be stuck waiting forever, right? Just know that unlike network TV, there’s no set timetable as to when Amazon has to make this decision; there’s no real sweeps period and no being forced to appease advertisers.

Do you want to see a Frank of Ireland season 2 renewal happen?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Amazon.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







