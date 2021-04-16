Shark Tank preview: Salad Sling, Suds2Go, Larq, & Truffle Shuffle







Tonight on Shark Tank, be prepared for Salad Sling, Suds2Go, Larq, & Truffle Shuffle to have their moment in the sun. All four companies are entering the show with big dreams, but we’ve certainly come to know already that deals are not guaranteed. Get ready for creativity, negotiations, and hopefully a happy ending or two along the way.

Below, we’ve got information on all of the products alongside links to their official websites. Before we share that, though, let’s kick things off with the synopsis for this episode:

“1218” – Two chefs from Oakland, California, had to make a major pivot when the pandemic nearly derailed their business based on a perishable, rare ingredient. A husband and wife duo from Gilbert, Arizona, take portability to a whole new level with their one-of-a-kind handwashing device. An entrepreneur from Austin, Texas, enters the Tank with her quick and easy approach to drying greens with her space-saving design, while an entrepreneur from Foster City, California, is thirsty for a good deal after presenting his high tech, self-cleaning water bottle on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, APRIL 16 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Salad Sling – If you hate soggy lettuce, spinach, or other leafy greens, this product is for you! The whole idea here was to create an inexpensive and effective way to dry your salad greens before enjoying them, and with it’s easy-to-demonstrate quality, Salad Sling feels pretty perfect for the Tank.

Suds2Go – For when hand sanitizer is not enough, this product allows you to bring foamy soap and water anywhere you go, ensuring that you always have a way to ensure you’ve got clean hands. Even once this health crisis is in the rear-view mirror, we do imagine there still being other uses for this.

Truffle Shuffle – What makes this company unique is that they seem to be one part cooking class and another part meal kit. You are sent the ingredients to make a chef-worthy dish, and then have the opportunity to participate in a live cooking event to learn more about the preparation.

Larq – This is described as one of the most innovative water bottles out there — one that is eco-friendly and effectively cleans itself to make sure that your water is pure. It’s a fantastic innovation in this market, and it feels like the company’s pretty far along already — they’re collaborating with NBA star Draymond Green!

