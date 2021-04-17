The Blacklist season 8 episode 14 spoilers: Is Liz Keen back in ‘Misere’?







Following what happens tonight, all signs point to The Blacklist season 8 episode 14 being a must-watch. That is especially the case if you have questions about Elizabeth Keen.

We know that for weeks on end, there have been questions surrounding Megan Boone and her future on the show — everyone has been quiet, but that silence is about to be lifted. Thanks to a wide array of details that are out there, from photos to a full synopsis, we know that “Misere” marks the big return of Liz to the show. We’re going to learn a lot in this hour, and it could very well set the stage for what lies ahead.

Are you interested in getting a few specifics? Then check out the aforementioned The Blacklist season 8 episode 14 synopsis below:

04/23/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : In a retrospective look at key turning points, steps are retraced that lead Elizabeth Keen to align with a powerful enemy. TV-14

That powerful enemy is almost certainly Neville Townsend, given that we’ve seen the two of them work together in some capacity already. Neville is one of the show’s more-notorious adversaries, as he’s got both a personal grudge and plenty of resources. Liz may see him as one of her only chess pieces that she can use to torment Reddington. Of course, there’s also a chance at a deeper goal here that isn’t so readily apparent. We’ll be finding out a lot more soon!

