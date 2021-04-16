Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Prepare now for ‘Happy Endings’







Is Blue Bloods new tonight over on CBS? Within this article, we’ll do our part to hand over an answer to that — also, there’s a lot of big stuff to share about what’s coming up!

The first thing to share here, though, comes courtesy of the network’s schedule — you will have a chance to see Tom Selleck and the rest of the cast tonight! The show is airing an episode entitled “Happy Endings” at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, and the synopsis below gives you a good sense of what lies ahead:

“Happy Endings” – Business becomes personal for Frank and his 1 Police Plaza team when Baker is assaulted on the street, as well as for Erin, when she asks her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann), to represent a defendant she’s prosecuting. Also, Eddie wonders if she’s being too stubborn after she publicly undermines one of Jamie’s decisions at work, and Danny and Baez investigate the attempted murder of a couple with huge secrets, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Out of everything that is mentioned here, the main event tonight will most-likely be the storyline for Frank and Baker — she’s been one of the most valuable members of his team for some time and it’s heartbreaking to imagine anything happening to her. We know signs point to her surviving the attack, but there are some other questions to wonder. Take, for example, whether or not she will decide to leave her post when Frank hesitates on allowing her to investigate.

As to everything else, we’re always down for a good Danny/Baez case and it’s going to be fun to see Peter Hermann back on the show. The only downside is that his appearances are so infrequent that it can sometimes be tough for him to have a consistent story arc.

