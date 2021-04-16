MacGyver season 5 episode 15 return date: Is this the series finale?







When MacGyver season 5 episode 15 arrives on CBS, it’s going to do so with emotion aplenty. Pending some last-minute reprieve (and we know there are campaigns out there), this will be the series finale for the show.

Want it meant to be the finale? That’s another question altogether. We don’t get the sense that anyone knew FAR in advance that this was going to be the final season, and this could be a makeshift end of the road with that in mind. Our hope is that it does at least offer some closure to the major stories from this season — especially when it comes to the nanotrackers that Mac and Riley have been trying to get rid of for a while.

The bad news is that you’re going to be waiting a couple of weeks to see what’s next — after all, MacGyver season 5 episode 15 is airing on April 30. The synopsis below gives you a better sense of what lies ahead:

“Abduction + Memory + Time + Fireworks + Dispersal” – When Mac and Riley go missing and wake up 24 hours later in a corn field with no memory of how they got there, they must unravel the mystery to find who took them, and how to get rid of the nanotrackers in their bodies, no matter the cost, on the series finale of MACGYVER, Friday, April 30 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We don’t necessarily expect that every loose end will get tied up in a neat little bow here. After all, we want to live in a world where a) the series could come back at some point and b) the Phoenix Foundation is still out there saving the day. Even if we aren’t able to watch them do it, there is something cathartic about just knowing they are out there.

