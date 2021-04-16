Blue Bloods season 11 episode 12 sneak peek: Why is Eddie frustrated?







Tonight on CBS Blue Bloods season 11 episode 12 is poised to arrive, and you’re going to see big stuff for Jamie and Eddie! If you weren’t aware already, we come delivering the goods in the form of a new sneak peek.

To the surprise of no one, this preview does not exactly find Will Estes and Vanessa Ray’s characters in a good spot. Instead, they are in the heat of an epic argument over one key subject: A collar that was sent over to Anti-Crime. This was their first week back after being disbanded, and Jamie was effectively instructed to hand the case over to show them some support. The problem here is that originally, this was Eddie’s collar. This was something that she had under her belt that was snatched away from her. She’s frustrated by that, and Jamie is equally frustrated that she called him out publicly.

Could Jamie have given her a heads-up that something like this was happening? Absolutely, and that may be one of the primary sources of conflict here. With that being said, he’s not in a position where he can tell her everything that’s going on in advance. Sometimes, there’s not enough time.

In general, this is one of those instances where you can understand where everyone is coming from, and it’s also one of the things that goes along with trying to establish boundaries between personal and professional relationships. It’s a difficult line to tow, and we imagine that many more challenges will make themselves apparent over the course of this season and next. (In the event you did not know, Blue Bloods was recently renewed for another batch of episodes!)

