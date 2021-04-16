The Falcon and the Winter Solider episode 6 (finale) preview: US Agent?







Next week on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 6, everything ends: This is the big finale! We’ve just had a chance to meet Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and we also know now what John Walker is becoming.

So what are we expecting across the final episode? A lot of it could begin with the official “debut” of US Agent, which is basically a darker comic-book Captain America with his own governmental ties. We’ve seen Wyatt Russell’s character become this over the course of the season — there was no coming back after doing a public execution, and we also know that he’s already created himself his own shield. All signs point in the story going in this direction.

Meanwhile, we also know that Sam seems poised to take on the Captain America title finally after spending so much time wrestling with what it means to be the character. After everything that just transpired with Walker, we have to hope that there are those out there ready to accept him. They’re going to need him to make it through everything that is coming up.

As for whether or not we’ll see Julia Louis-Dreyfus back on the show again as Valentina, that remains to be seen! We know that she is being set up for a much larger role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as she will be appearing in Black Widow and there is so much more that could be coming up beyond just that. We’ll also have to wait and see if this is the final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as well — while it felt like WandaVision was meant from the start to be a one-and-done experiment, it does feel like there could be something more crafted within this world on Disney+. That is, of course, assuming that we just don’t get another Captain America film.

