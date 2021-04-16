When Calls the Heart season 8 posts strongest ratings yet; good sign?







There are a lot of things that we’re looking forward to on When Calls the Heart season 8, and we’re just as excited about the idea of a season 9. After all, there are always stories to tell in the Hope Valley world, and the ratings leave us as hopeful as ever.

Not only that, but we’re here to especially celebrate a new milestone this week! This past episode ended up generating more than 2.5 million live viewers, making it the most-watched episode of the entire season. The show is also retaining a solid 95% of its live-viewer audience from season 7, and that is the sort of performance most networks would dream of getting. Remember that this is a world where there are DVRs, streaming services, and busier viewers than ever. It’s hard to convince anyone to sit down live and watch a show, but when you can, that’s the easiest way for Hallmark to generate ad revenue. There are other viewer metrics that are important, but this one will always sit atop the throne.

With these numbers in mind (plus the fact that they are still growing!), we have every reason to believe that we are going to get word on a season 9 renewal at some point. As for when that will be, that remains the prevailing question. Our current hope is that the info will come out at some point before we get to the season finale, but we wouldn’t be shocked if the cast/network announces it during that episode. It’s nice to be able to breathe a bit easier early on in the season! Of course, isn’t making us hold our breath one of the things that When Calls the Heart does the best?

Remember that there’s another new episode of Erin Krakow and company airing this weekend — be sure to check that out, especially since we’re closing in on the end of this whole love-triangle plot.

