Blue Bloods season 11 episode 12 sneak peek: Erin & Jack make a bet!







For those of you out there who have not heard, you are going to see the return of Jack Boyle on Blue Bloods season 11 episode 12. What’s not to like about that?

There is a big part of us that wants to see these two characters around each other more frequently. So why doesn’t that happen? It has to do, in part, with Peter Hermann being a major part of other show in Younger. We’re glad to have him whenever he is available, and in the sneak peek below, you can see Jack make a rather interesting bet with his ex Erin.

So what sort of bet are we talking about? She comes to him in this episode with a case she desperately wants him to take, and he’ll do it under one condition — if he wins, she has to go away with him on a romantic weekend. While she has an interesting counter, she doesn’t seem too opposed to the idea — then again, she also is confident that she’s going to win. That’s why she introduces a deal of her own: If she wins, he has to come to family dinner. That’s something he doesn’t seem anywhere near as excited about. Jack has a good one-liner here, and it’s that natural chemistry that makes us routinely watch these two do scenes together.

If we had to make some sort of prediction as to how this story is going to end, it goes a little something like this: Erin wins the case and Jack goes to dinner. We’ve seen throughout the season a number of guests show up at the table already, whether it be Baez or Joe Hill from earlier this season. Why not go ahead and add Jack to the mix now? Just imagine some of the conflict.

