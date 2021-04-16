Made for Love season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO Max?







Following today’s finale over on HBO Max, can you expect a Made for Love season 2 renewal? Or, will you see it get canceled? In this piece, we of course are going to hand down an answer!

Unfortunately, that answer is neither fantastic nor sad, as the streaming service has yet to officially greenlight anything one way or the other. Are we hoping that more episodes are going to be coming our way? Absolutely, but there’s also no official word as of yet.

Like with just about any other streaming series under the sun, there is a very specific criteria that HBO Max will be looking at here as they determine the future. A part of it will be how many people watched the series on average, but the more important data comes from the finale itself. They’re not as interested in those who chose to watch the first few episodes and then bail; they want to know that there is a sizable crowd of people who’d want to watch down the road!

We do know this: Based on Hazel’s decision at the end of season 1 (no real spoilers here), we do think that the door is left open for a season 2. There are a LOT of different directions we could see this story go! So long as the creative team and HBO Max are on the same page, we think there’s a good chance new episodes will live up to fan expectations.

When could season 2 premiere?

Provided that there’s some good news handed down, we anticipate the show will be back as early as next year. With vaccine availability starting to spread all over the country, we do think it’s going to be increasingly easy for shows to get back into production. At the very least, it’s going to be easier than we’ve seen it be over the past twelve months or so.

