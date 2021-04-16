Big Brother Canada 9: Was Tina Thistle, Kiefer Collison evicted?







Tonight’s Big Brother Canada 9 episode absolutely brought us one of the biggest evictions of the season. What was going on? Tina Thistle and Kiefer Collison were on the block, and one of them would be evicted before the all-important final six.

Here’s where things get a little bit interesting: There was some actual uncertainty leading into the episode as to what would happen. In the early going, the target here was Kiefer — after all, he is a big threat and this was an opportunity to take a serious player out of the game. However, over the week there was a flip and it was deciding that splitting up Tina/Tera was the better move. For Jedson and Tychon in particular, this makes a ton of sense given that Kiefer may not go after them for a while.

Yet, there was some last-second debate that went on in the house today before the feeds went down — while we think that Tina is likely still going, we wouldn’t be shocked if things changed again.

Within this article, we’ll offer you an update on the eviction the moment it happens — plus, if we find out some more news along the way.

Going into tonight’s Big Brother Canada, who did you expect to see evicted?

