Is Clarice new tonight on CBS? The season 2 waiting game







Is Clarice new tonight on CBS? If you enter this article pondering over that very question, rest assured that we’re happy to help!

Given that Young Sheldon and most of the network’s comedy lineup is coming up tonight, it makes a certain degree of sense that the Silence of the Lambs follow-up would be back on the air. Why wouldn’t it be? We’re in the home stretch of the season right now, and things are going to get more and more twisted/dramatic with every passing minute.

Unfortunately, herein lies some of the bad news — the show is off the air for a while. Clarice episode 8 is currently not scheduled to premiere until May, and we are so far away at the moment that there are no updates on what lies ahead. We haven’t seen an official synopsis as of yet, but hopefully that will change over the next seven days.

A long hiatus like this for Clarice is going to be a tough thing for the show to overcome, especially with it sitting so firmly on the bubble at the moment. Our hope is that over the next couple of weeks, more viewers will discover the show and give it a chance — strong DVR and streaming figures could be the show’s best path for a renewal.

Earlier today, CBS did renew a number of their drama series, whether it be the original NCIS, Blue Bloods, Bull, SWAT, and Magnum PI. Unfortunately, the future is still out there for Clarice. We’re worried about its season 2 future and honestly, we may not know anything for sure until we get to the middle of May.

What we’re trying to say here is simple: If you want to see Clarice back on the air, tell your friends! That is the best way to ensure it sticks around.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Clarice right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Clarice moving forward?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







