Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 12 spoilers: The restaurant crisis







Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 12 will be carrying with it the title of “In the Year We All Fall Down.” What can you expect? This is an episode largely about the unexpected, and that is especially the case for one Olivia Benson.

What happens when Mariska Hargitay’s character runs into an unexpected hostage crisis? This doesn’t feel like a case that comes to her in traditional means, as the full SVU season 22 episode 12 synopsis below suggests:

04/22/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Benson walks into a hostage situation at a neighborhood restaurant. Rollins tries to help her father after he’s hospitalized. Guest starring Sarita Choudhury and James Morrison. TV-14

Do we think that this is going to be an enormous struggle for Benson? Absolutely, but we also think she’s prepared for struggle more than most. She knows how to handle adversity in the most intense moments, and we certainly think that she’s going to be able to try to deescalate things. We have to imagine that at some point, other characters will be involved here — in true SVU fashion, they don’t exactly give a lot away in advance here.

As for the Rollins storyline, it’s clearly going to be on a different wavelength. It’s one of the more personal stories that Kelli Giddish’s character has faced over time, and we can’t imagine everything that will be running through her head.

Away from some of the SVU story itself, we do hope that some of the ratings momentum from the past couple of weeks can sustain itself. We know that some of the hype surrounding Stabler’s return to the universe will wear off, but the numbers over the past two episodes have allowed the season 22 average to surge in a positive direction.

This article was written by Jess Carter.

