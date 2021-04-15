Walker episode 10 return date hopes for Jared Padalecki, cast







Following tonight’s new episode, doesn’t it make some sense to want to know the Walker episode 10 return date on The CW? If you’re still watching live, then odds are you’re probably hooked on the Jared Padalecki show. To go along with that, it probably is frustrating to have these breaks in the action.

So why are they happening? A lot of it, to be frank, has to do with the health crisis. Production started a lot later than usual, and with that the cast and crew need a lot of time to get episodes together. The CW also is showing this year that they’re not altogether concerned getting full seasons on the air before the end of May sweeps. They recognize that the climate is changing in the world of television, especially for younger viewers. A lot of people choose to watch this show on the app or on DVR after the fact; it’s not all just about checking these stories out live.

Let’s go ahead and get now to the subject of a return date — according to the Futon Critic, the earliest you can expect Walker back on the air is Thursday, May 6. We’ll have full confirmation of the return date at some point after tonight’s new episode airs.

In terms of particular expectations, we don’t think that Walker is out to reinvent the wheel after having a successful run so far. There are going to be some exciting moments but at its core, the show is going to revolve around family. It’s about the importance of relationships and how the smallest moments impact your life. We know that there is a season 2 renewal already, so that’s at least one less thing to worry about over the next little while.

