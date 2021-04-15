Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Season 17 episode 12 hopes







Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? If you come into this article eager for answers or some additional scoop, we’ve got you covered!

For yet another week, we are pleased to kick things off here with some rather pleasant news: A new installment is slated to air in just a matter of hours. This is one entitled “Sign O’ the Times,” and it could prove to be one of the most topical of the season. Protests will be a big part of the episode, as will Jackson trying to find his proper place in the world. While all of this is going on, some of the doctors will be figuring out the next step for Meredith, who is starting to recover following her battle with the virus. We’re not saying that she’s out of the woods or even done with the beach yet, but clearly she is on the path to feeling better.

So while you wait for this episode to air, why not get a few more details on what lies ahead? You can check that out courtesy of the Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 12 synopsis:

“Sign O’ the Times” – Maggie is preoccupied with Winston while trying to treat a patient wounded in the Seattle protests. Meanwhile, Levi is tested by an emergency, and the doctors struggle to treat a patient who doesn’t believe in COVID on “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, APRIL 15 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Just in case that is not enough for you, why not also take a look at the promo? This video highlights the protests happening in this episode, and gets you prepared for a story of great significance.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 12?

