Snowfall season 4 finale promo: Will Alton or Teddy die?







We hope you’re ready for the Snowfall season 4 finale when it airs next week — all signs point to it being a bloodbath.

Want to get a sense of what we’re talking about here? Then all you have to do is look at the promo below! At the forefront of this one is a battle like no other, one where Alton and Teddy each seem intent on taking out the other.

When it comes to Franklin’s father, he thinks that the man (otherwise known as Reed Thompson) could be the root of all of the family’s problems. If he gets rid of Franklin’s primary supplier, that could make his world significantly less dangerous. We know that Teddy has no problem killing anyone who gets in his way, so he’s not going to go out without much of a fight. Teddy may see Alton now as an obstacle, someone who could influence Franklin and get in the way of results.

In the end, all of this is going to leave Damson Idris’ character in a vulnerable spot. Think about it like this: He may not be the biggest fan of his father right now, but that doesn’t mean that he wants him dead. There is a lot that he will have to navigate in this finale, and it could lead to a face-off with Teddy himself. The biggest problem is that personally, we think that a part of Franklin really likes doing this business. If he doesn’t work with Teddy anymore, though, is it all over? We can’t even imagine some of the choices he’ll be stuck trying to make.

What are you hoping to check out when it comes to the Snowfall season 4 finale?

