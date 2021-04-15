Snowfall season 4 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Franklin Saint, on the brink







Next week on FX, you have to prepare yourself for the Snowfall season 4 episode 10 — the epic season finale. This is an installment entitled “Fight or Flight,” and from our vantage point, it makes us think mostly of one character: Alton.

Is it possible that this character really takes off? We know that he’s pondered over it, and it may be one of the best chances he has of staying safe. We know that Teddy is not a fan of him speaking out, just as we also know that Teddy has a real ability to kill people in a dozen different ways. Just ask Irene about that. Through this finale, we’re going to see how far “Reed Thompson” is willing to go to keep his operation under wraps, and then also if Franklin will stick his neck out at all to help his father. They haven’t exactly been on the best terms as of late.

If you’re interested in scoring some other news on what’s ahead, we suggest to check out our Snowfall season 4 episode 10 synopsis:

Franklin’s family fractures; Teddy makes a difficult decision; Gustavo chooses a new path.

This doesn’t give you a lot of insight, but Teddy’s “difficult decision” could be about Alton. For Franklin, the peril of losing his father is that he may create a family rift he’ll never be able to heal — think about his own mother, plus Jerome and Louie. How would all of them handle things if Kevin Carroll’s character were to just disappear? There’s a lot to think about here, and we just hope there’s both an epic ending and a cliffhanger leading into season 5.

