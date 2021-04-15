Blue Bloods season 12 renewal official; will it be final one at CBS?







For everyone out there who wants more Reagan family dinners, have no fear — a Blue Bloods season 12 renewal is now official!

Today, CBS confirmed that this show, alongside NCIS, SWAT, Bull, and Magnum PI, are all coming back for another batch of episodes. When it comes to the Tom Selleck drama, this renewal is no surprise at all. This show routinely is one of the most-watched series on Friday nights, and that’s in addition to it being a monster in syndication and having a global following. We’ve yet to see any sign that the cast is ready to slow down making new episodes — because of its ensemble feel, one of the appeals of it may be that no one person is overworked week in and week out.

CBS said nothing today about Blue Bloods season 12 being the final season, but don’t take that as gospel for the next eight or nine months. Networks typically don’t announce final-season plans this far in advance. We only found out weeks ago, for example, that NCIS: New Orleans is ending, and we recently learned that MacGyver was getting canceled. The best-case scenario we can hope for is that if Blue Bloods is ending, they learn about it far enough in advance to give fans a proper ending. (Personally, we’d love at least a couple more seasons.)

As for some other finer details, it remains too early to tell if Blue Bloods will go back to doing a standard 22-episode order, but we remain optimistic at the moment. By the time we fast-forward to this summer, most of the cast and crew will be vaccinated and it may be easier to navigate around set. That’s in addition to being able to work with more locations — we know that in general, producers had an immense challenge this season trying to make Blue Bloods feel whole without having access to many of their typical resources.

Hopefully, Blue Bloods season 12 will premiere this fall.

