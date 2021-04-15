Blue Bloods season 11 finale filming underway! Will it shock us?







While you’ll be waiting until May to see the Blue Bloods season 11 finale air on CBS, work is already being done. Granted, much of it is under a heavy veil of secrecy, but there are a few things we’re left to think about at present.

First, let’s get to the facts. According to a new report coming in from Newsday, the show is doing some work out on Long Island for its final episode — we would imagine a story that is somewhat bigger in scope, but not one that necessarily ties back to what we’ve seen already. Sometimes, big, eventful finales come out of nowhere!

With that being said, there are a few open threads that the show could choose to explore at the end of the season. We’ve reported already that the Joe Hill storyline will come up in episode 15; because episode 15 and 16 are airing the same night (May 14), it’s reasonable to think their stories are linked in some way. We’d also love it if we got another appearance from Nicky, given that she hasn’t been around since the last time Joe Hill was a part of the story. (We, alas, haven’t seen any evidence as of yet that Sami Gayle is back in New York.)

So what about Danny and Baez? The show’s already hinted this season at a possible romance, and of course, we have to remember that the writers took a big leap with Jamie and Eddie years ago during a finale. Could they do the same here? It’s possible, but with the way that Blue Bloods often slow-plays relationships, it’s unlikely things move this fast. Also, you have to remember that the only major hint we’ve had is Danny and Baez admitted that it’s awkward to talk about their relationships with each other. That may turn out to be nothing.

No matter what the writers decide (Erin and the DA having a big story, or a possible new milestone for Jamie and Eddie), we just hope that it gets us all the more excited for season 12. It may not be officially renewed as of yet, but we’re hopeful!

Related – Preview the big Baker story on Friday’s episode

What do you want to see on the Blue Bloods season 11 finale?

Be sure to share in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







