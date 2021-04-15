Tough as Nails season 3: Is it renewed, canceled? Premiere date hopes







Following tonight’s big finale at CBS, what can you expect in terms of a Tough as Nails season 3? Will there be more of the competition show? Within this piece, we’re of course going to be breaking that down.

The first thing we want to do here is break down the very good news — after all, there is more of this show coming down the road! Not only did the network announce the renewal today, but they also made it clear that there are two more seasons coming. CBS is clearly happy with the show’s live+digital performance, and they also may recognize the value in bringing out a new reality-competition brand at a time when a number of them are faltering.

In a statement confirming this renewal, Mitch Graham, senior VP, alternative programming, CBS Entertainment, had the following to say:

“’Tough as Nails’ is the right show at the right time, especially over the last year as we have all become a little tougher and have a deeper appreciation for the many people who keep our communities running … With Phil Keoghan’s inspired touch as creator and host, he and his team have established an uplifting show that highlights toughness in many forms with unique real-world challenges and remarkable competitors. The show has resonated with viewers and we are excited to continue to shine a light on the hard-working Americans who get the job done.”

When will Tough as Nails season 3 premiere?

Unfortunately, for the time being there is no firm premiere date. It’s certainly possible that the network could ready another season for mid-to-late summer if they really wanted to; if not then, an early January 2022 premiere makes a lot of sense. Odds are, the show’s current timeslot will be occupied by Survivor in the fall.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Tough as Nails season 3?

Is there any particular premiere date you're pulling for?

