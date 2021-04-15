The Masked Singer: Mark McGrath revealed under Orca Mask!







When you think about the performers on tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer, it was hard to figure out who would be eliminated! Every single one of the performers tonight brought something to the table — there was no obvious dud. Not only that, but there was no other obvious gimmick like Kermit the Frog or Nick Cannon being unmasked.

We did worry a little for the Russian Dolls, but that’s only because they were the first act to go out there and perform. Yet, that didn’t happen. Instead, we saw the terrible unmasking of the Orca, who gave arguably our favorite performance of the whole night. There was something so moving and powerful about his take on “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.”

From the moment that we first heard his debut performance, our easy guess was that it was Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath. A lot of the clues made sense, and he honestly sounded a lot like him. Also, remember that McGrath has done a number of other reality shows over the years; why wouldn’t he step into this one? What was crazy was some of the guesses that this was Dave Grohl — it didn’t sound anything like him!

The funny thing is when Mark was unmasked, he was honestly flattered to be compared to Dave Grohl and Jon Bon Jovi — we do think that he shared a lot of his vocal chops on this series, especially with people who haven’t heard from him in a while.

With Mark now gone from the competition, we do think it makes almost everything else wide open. We’re not sure who is the favorite to win! Honestly, a show like this is better for it and we enjoy when there are some big question marks.

