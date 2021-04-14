Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Season 9 episode 12, 13 spoilers







Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Consider this article your source for that, but then also your source for what lies ahead!

We won’t beat around the bush here for too long, so let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the show tonight. We’ve gone through a lot of hiatuses as of late with this show and unfortunately, we’re in the midst of another one now.

If there is one tiny bit of consolation we can offer here, though, it’s simply this: We’ve seen longer hiatuses than this one over the years. It’s only a one-week break, and we will see the show come back on Wednesday, April 21. We already know that there are two episodes confirmed for the rest of the month, and we’ve got scoop on both of them below! Be sure to dive in and enjoy the finer details…

Season 9 episode 12, “Natural Born Firefighter” – 04/21/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : While Mouch makes an incredible save, all eyes are on a mystery man who helped save his neighbor. Casey worries about his future at the CFD. TV-14

Season 9 episode 13, “Don’t Hang Up” – 04/28/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A mysterious caller who is in danger relies on Kidd to help save her and her brother. The firehouse helps Cruz get ready for fatherhood. TV-14

Within these synopses it’s clear that we’re most worried about Matt Casey. How can we not be? He’s the lead of the show and also the Captain. If something happens that causes him to leave CFD, it both impacts us as viewers and also everyone within the fictional world of Firehouse 51. That’s going to be a hard pill to swallow, so while we wait for the next episode let’s just hope for the best.

What do you want to see on Chicago Fire season 9 moving forward?

What sort of ending do you think we're building towards?

